Chinese Applicants Drive Boom In US Trademark Filings

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. trademark applications have gone up by roughly a third last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a chunk of that may have come from Chinese applicants that sought to use the trademark system for unrelated purposes, according to a new report by Dechert LLP. Published Wednesday, Dechert's "2021 Trends in Trademarks" report stated that U.S. trademark applications have jumped from 495,000 in 2019 — previously the all-time high — to 659,000 in 2020, marking a 33.13% increase compared to the year before. Applications are often an indicator of the marketplace's attitude, but "optimistic" new companies were not the only reason...

