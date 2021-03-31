Minn. Exxon Climate Suit Sent Back To State Court

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. and other fossil fuel companies accused of deceiving the Minnesota public about the dangers of their products and impact of climate change for decades must fight those accusations in state court, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim said that Exxon, Koch Industries Inc. and the American Petroleum Institute had failed in their attempt to argue that the suit filed by the state of Minnesota over that alleged deception triggered federal jurisdiction because of the role of oil and gas in American foreign policy or because issues like climate change are inherently global phenomena....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS