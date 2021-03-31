Cybersecurity Co. Owed $25M From Patent License Row

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge granted a bid Wednesday from cybersecurity company Vir2us Inc. for an award of more than $24.6 million from cloud-enabled cybersecurity firm Sophos Inc. for disputed patent royalty payments born out of a 2016 settlement agreement. U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. adopted Vir2us' view that, under the disputed agreement, Sophos should fork over $1 for each monthly payment Sophos receives from the end-users of its Managed Service Provider program, as well as each time a new unique end-user makes a purchase through this program, which uses underlying technology that Vir2us had licensed to a company that Sophos...

