Ex-Polsinelli Bankruptcy Atty Hits Firm With LGBT Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A prominent bankruptcy attorney has accused Polsinelli PC of discriminating against him for being gay by making "derogatory comments," denying him adequate support and ultimately firing him, according to a sexual orientation discrimination suit filed Tuesday in Texas federal court. Trey A. Monsour, who was a shareholder and partner in Polsinelli's bankruptcy practice group, said the firm began discriminating against him as soon as he was hired as an equity partner in the firm's newly formed Houston office in June 2017. He's now a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP. Monsour, 58, said in Tuesday's complaint that from the outset he was...

