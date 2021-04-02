Gartner Beats US Lawsuit Brought By Former Thai Agent

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge granted advisory firm Gartner's request to toss a suit by Communications Gateway Co. over $600,000 in commissions CGC had sought for detecting a Thai tax liability issue, saying the parties' agreement requires arbitration of their dispute. In its Wednesday order, the district court also found that claims of civil conspiracy and tortious interference failed on the merits because subsidiaries of CGC, rather than the company itself, had suffered the reputed harm. CGC, a provider of business consulting services to local and international entities in Thailand including Gartner, sued its then-client in a Thai court. The local company...

