Investment Scam Routed $4M To Hemp Businesses, Feds Say

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- An Indiana man has agreed to plead guilty to charges and settle related civil claims that he used a suite of business entities to misappropriate millions of dollars from investors, including some $4 million that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said he used to bankroll hemp businesses. The SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday respectively announced civil claims and criminal charges against George S. Blankenbaker Jr., 56, saying he persuaded would-be investors to part with their funds by describing a purported opportunity to finance "the use of shipping containers of food." Blankenbaker allegedly characterized the shipping container...

