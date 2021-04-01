Associates At 6 More Firms To Get Special Bonuses

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The tally of law firms handing out special bonuses this year continues to rise, with word Thursday of six more firms announcing cash infusions for attorneys, following 15 other firm announcements in the last three days. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Kamer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP all said they plan to hand out special bonuses this year to their nonpartner attorneys in addition to the usual year-end bonuses, according to internal communications obtained by Law360 Pulse and Above the Law. McDermott Chair...

