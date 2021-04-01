FDA Accused Of Brushing Off Safety Issues At Merck Plant

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration safety officer turned whistleblower says agency officials minimized serious safety concerns at a Merck plant reportedly slotted to make the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to documents posted Wednesday. The whistleblower said during a 2018 inspection of a Merck plant in Durham, North Carolina, he found that the company was purposely destroying evidence of possible violations, including a bin used to dispose of uniforms that employees had urinated and defecated in, according to documents posted on the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's site. A confidential informant told the whistleblower that employees were relieving...

