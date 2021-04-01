IRS Asks Justices To Not Revive Pot Cos.' $1.9M Tax Fight

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The IRS urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a lower court's finding that cannabis companies lost their chance to challenge a $1.9 million tax bill because their petitions were received a day late and weren't subject to equitable tolling. Organic Cannabis Foundation LLC and Northern California Small Business Assistants Inc. shouldn't be able to challenge their tax bills because they were late to file petitions in U.S. Tax Court, the IRS said in a Wednesday brief. The Tax Court was correct to dismiss the companies' case for a lack of jurisdiction over the matter, as Internal Revenue Code Section 6213(a)...

