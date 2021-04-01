Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

After Bankruptcy Tossed, UCANN Drops Historic Patent Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- United Cannabis Corp. is dropping its patent suit against rival Pure Hemp Collective, cutting short the closely watched litigation after the company's bankruptcy petition was thrown out over its connection to a federally illegal substance.

United Cannabis, or UCANN, told a Colorado federal judge Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Pure Hemp to dismiss the intellectual property dispute. But it may not be the end of the fight between the two companies, as UCANN has agreed to drop its claims with prejudice but Pure Hemp's dismissal allows for refiling of its counterclaims, according to the filing.

UCANN sued Pure Hemp...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!