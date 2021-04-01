After Bankruptcy Tossed, UCANN Drops Historic Patent Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- United Cannabis Corp. is dropping its patent suit against rival Pure Hemp Collective, cutting short the closely watched litigation after the company's bankruptcy petition was thrown out over its connection to a federally illegal substance. United Cannabis, or UCANN, told a Colorado federal judge Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Pure Hemp to dismiss the intellectual property dispute. But it may not be the end of the fight between the two companies, as UCANN has agreed to drop its claims with prejudice but Pure Hemp's dismissal allows for refiling of its counterclaims, according to the filing. UCANN sued Pure Hemp...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS