Unions Win Suit Against USDA Over Pork Plant Line Speeds

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture acted arbitrarily and capriciously in violation of federal law when it eliminated limits on the speeds that pork processing plants set for their evisceration lines without considering the impact on workers' safety, a Minnesota federal judge has ruled. In her opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen found that the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service ran afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act when it adopted the New Swine Inspection System, which got rid of evisceration line speed limits. The judge vacated part of the 2019 rule that eliminated the limits, but stayed her judgment...

