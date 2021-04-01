Insurers Say EU Data Plans Oversimplify Climate Risk

Law360, London (April 1, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- Europe's insurers have raised concerns that a European Union initiative to collect data on gaps in cover for natural disasters is an "oversimplification" that does not take into consideration the circumstances of individual member states. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, said Thursday that an initiative by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority to provide information on natural catastrophes needs adjustments so that it can assess the situation in each member state individually. The watchdog announced in December that it plans to launch a dashboard to highlight gaps in insurance protection available for natural disasters, amid concerns of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS