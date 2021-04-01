Unaoil Exec Can Appeal 5-Year Sentence In SFO Bribery Case

Law360, London (April 1, 2021, 6:58 PM BST) -- A former oil consultant imprisoned for five years for his role in a conspiracy to bribe an Iraqi official to help clients secure energy contracts following the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein can appeal his sentence, a Court of Appeal official has confirmed. Judge Roderick Evans granted Ziad Akle, a former manager at Monaco-based oil consulting firm Unaoil, leave to appeal his sentence. The judge also referred Akle's application for permission to challenge the conviction to the full court of three judges who will hear the appeal. The case is not yet ready to be listed for hearing. The SFO and...

