The Term: NCAA Struggles To Make Case Against Athlete Pay

 

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The spirit of spring has the justices cleaning out their docket this week with decisions on Florida's oyster fisheries, Facebook's class action liability and long-lived media ownership limits. The Term breaks down all the action — including the NCAA's very bad day at the high court over its "amateurism" rules.

On The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, producer Steven Trader fills in for Natalie as co-host to help catch listeners up on a week of orders, oral arguments and opinions.

First up is a discussion of three unanimous rulings handed down Thursday morning. Jimmy discusses two of those: a dismissal of Florida's lawsuit claiming Georgia's water consumption levels have harmed its oyster fisheries and river ecosystems, as well as a victory for Facebook in a putative class action over the social media giant's new-device-login text alerts.

Steve talks through the high court's decision to allow the Federal Communications Commission to repeal longstanding media ownership limits that are meant to foster competition and viewpoint diversity in local markets.

For this week's main segment, the hosts welcome Law360 senior legal sports reporter Zachary Zagger as a special guest to discuss Wednesday's oral arguments in the case NCAA v. Alston, about the legality of restrictions on education-related compensation for student athletes. Zachary talks through the various aspects of the hearing, including how justices from across the ideological spectrum appeared to be sympathetic to the athletes' claims of being exploited in a billion-dollar industry.

