Greenberg Traurig Adds Ex-Schulte Roth White Def. Co-Chair

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added the former co-chair of Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP's white collar defense and government investigations group as a shareholder in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Thursday. Adam S. Hoffinger will be a part of Greenberg Traurig's white collar defense and special investigations practice, according to the firm. Hoffinger is the second ex-Schulte Roth co-chair to exit that firm in recent days — Milbank LLP announced Monday it had hired Richard Presutti, who had served as co-chair of Schulte Roth's mergers and acquisitions and securities practice. Hoffinger will focus his practice on complex civil and...

