Paper Mill To Pay $1M To End Potomac River Pollution Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A paper mill said Thursday that it will pay $1 million in penalties and legal fees, and perform extensive remediation efforts to end claims from environmentalists and the state of Maryland that it is a source of Potomac River pollution. Verso Corp. and its unit that owns the now-shuttered Luke Paper Mill, whose facilities sat on either side of the Potomac River and straddled the Maryland-West Virginia border, made the deal in a consent decree to end litigation that accused it of being the source of a black discharge with pH high enough to cause chemical burns. The agreement, submitted to a Maryland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS