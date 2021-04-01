8th Circ. Says Pharmacist's Firing Was His Own Fault

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday extinguished a pharmacist's disability bias suit against a Minneapolis-based health care system, saying he offered no evidence that the company failed to work with him to deal with habitual tardiness he said stemmed from medical conditions. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment win for Allina Health System, refusing to revive Armon Nahal's claims that Allina violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not accommodating his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, which sometimes caused him to be irritable and late to work. "The breakdown in the interactive accommodation process was not because of...

