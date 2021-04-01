Vagisil Maker Gets Rival's 'Vagisert' TM Blocked At TTAB

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has handed Combe a win in its case seeking to block Marke Enterprises from registering "Vagisert" trademarks for its rival vaginal antifungal products, finding that it's too similar to Combe's "Vagisil" trademark and would likely confuse consumers. A three-judge panel on Wednesday held that Marke Enterprises LLC's feminine care products are "legally identical" to Combe Inc.'s Vagisil line of products and that they have the same trade channels and customers. Therefore, it's reasonable to believe that Combe would be damaged by the marks' registration, the panel said. In 2013, Marke Enterprises filed intent-to-use applications...

