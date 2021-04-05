NH House Advances Budget With Business Tax Cuts

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire House Republican budget proposal would cut the state's business tax rates, phase out its interest and dividends tax over five years and cut the meals and rooms tax rate, according to a Monday legislative presentation. The office of the New Hampshire Legislative Budget Assistant detailed various amendments and changes that were approved last week by the House of Representatives Finance Committee. The committee last week approved the amended bill, H.B. 2, along party lines by a 12-9 vote. Though there were several changes to the bill, many of the tax elements were in line with budget proposals Republican Gov. Chris Sununu...

