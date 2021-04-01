Ex-CFTC Chair Tarbert Joins Citadel Securities As Top Lawyer

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Heath Tarbert, the ex-chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has joined Citadel Securities as its chief legal officer, the company confirmed on Thursday. Tarbert, who announced in December that he would be stepping down from his CFTC post early this year, will start the new role on April 5 and will be based in Chicago, a company spokesperson said. "Citadel Securities has been a leading advocate for open and transparent markets," Tarbert said in a statement provided by the spokesperson. "I look forward to working with its outstanding team to build upon the firm's track record of creating better markets...

