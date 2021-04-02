ARPA Draws Courts Into Battle Over 'Strings Attached' Funds

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The American Rescue Plan Act's prohibition on states using relief funds to offset state tax cuts has sparked lawsuits by 16 states, leaving the courts to decide whether, and how much, the federal government can dictate state tax policy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently told a group of Republican attorneys general that part of the latest coronavirus relief law doesn't prevent states from enacting a broad variety of tax cuts. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Tax policy makers and professionals continue to debate whether the law prohibits state tax cuts, and if it does, whether it represents a federal intrusion on state taxing power....

