Philly's Payroll System Shorts Workers On Pay, Union Says

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia payroll system for city employees has caused problems since its implementation and consistently shorted sanitation workers on regular and overtime wages, an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees local claimed in a lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court. In a complaint, Local 427 of AFSCME District Council 33, which represents Philadelphia Streets Department sanitation workers, blamed the city's OnePhilly payroll system for failure to pay proper wages and make authorized deductions, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter. "These very serious payroll problems have resulted in many defendant city employees represented...

