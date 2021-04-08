Fla. Lawmakers OK Amended $1B Marketplace, Nexus Tax Bill

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Florida Legislature passed a bill Thursday that would require remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use tax, eventually slash the state's business rent tax and raise an estimated $1.08 billion annually. Both houses of the Florida legislature Thursday approved a bill that would require remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use taxes. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) The Florida House of Representatives voted 93-24 to support S.B. 50, then sent the amended bill to the Senate, which passed it by a 27-12 vote. The bill would require remote sellers and marketplace facilitators...

