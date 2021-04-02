Oxfam Backs IMF Call To Hold Off Austerity

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The International Monetary Fund should take its own advice when setting reform agendas for debt-stricken countries and not impose regressive tax increases and budget cuts, global development charity Oxfam said in a policy note. The IMF's biannual report looking at global fiscal policies, released Monday, recommended raising taxes and bolstering government provision of services, policies that fly in the face of conditions that have been attached to sovereign debt bailouts by the IMF in the last few decades. Oxfam's international policy lead Susana Ruiz welcomed the call from the IMF and added her voice to the chorus of people imploring governments...

