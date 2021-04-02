Law360's Pro Say: NCAA Finds Few Fans At The High Court

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The fierce debate over the NCAA's restrictions on paying college athletes reached the U.S. Supreme Court this week, with justices from across the ideological spectrum openly criticizing the current structure of college sports. This Week Ep. 194: NCAA Finds Few Fans At The High Court Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode, we break down the potential landmark case and the tough questions lobbed by the justices. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal...

