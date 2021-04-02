Corporate Legal Depts. Shed Client Relationships Last Year

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Amid the widespanning fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate legal departments across the industry have shed active provider and attorney-client relationships from 2019 throughout last year, according to the findings of a new report. Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions LegalVIEW Insights report found that 90% of corporate legal departments reduced their active provider relationships, while roughly 16% of attorney-client relationships were put on hold in 2020. Nathan Cemenska, the director of legal operations and industry insights for Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, told Law360 Pulse on Friday that the reduction in corporate legal departments' client relationships appears to be driven by both the...

