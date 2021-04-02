Judge Orders US To Justify Broad Crypto Doc Request

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge raised concerns about the scope of an Internal Revenue Service summons on cryptocurrency exchange Kraken Inc. seeking information on its customers' tax compliance, saying the U.S. must make its case explaining why he shouldn't reject it. The federal government needs to explain why the John Doe summons should not be denied for being too broad in scope, Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco said in an order Wednesday. While the summons seeks basic account data on a group of Kraken users, such as their registration information and transaction history, it also requests broad categories of information...

