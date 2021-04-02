3 Firms Guide Rep Blank-Check Co.'s $125M Planned IPO

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Galata said Friday it plans to raise $125 million in its initial public offering and is looking to eventually combine with a fintech business in emerging markets, with the IPO guided by Greenberg Traurig, Maples and Calder, and Reed Smith. Based in Washington, D.C., Galata Acquisition Corp. plans to sell 12.5 million units at $10 each, and its underwriter has a 45-day option to buy an additional nearly 1.9 million units that could raise roughly $19 million, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Galata is represented by Greenberg Traurig LLP and Maples and Calder,...

