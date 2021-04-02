PTAB Axes Danish Co.'s Ultrasonic Water Meter Patent

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated claims in a Kamstrup AS patent on an ultrasonic water meter that uses ultrasound to measure water consumption, finding in a final decision that Axioma Metering UAB showed that the claims are both obvious and anticipated. Thursday's decision rendered all 15 challenged claims in the Denmark-based company's patent invalid, nixing all of the asserted claims at issue in a parallel infringement suit in the District of Colorado. Kamstrup had sued Lithuanian company Axioma in June 2019 over its own Qualcosonic W1 ultrasonic water meter product, and the case was put on hold while...

