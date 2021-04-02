DC Circ. Rejects Radiology Co.'s Union Challenges

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed a National Labor Relations Board order making a radiology chain bargain with workers at a half-dozen California facilities, tossing numerous challenges to the results, including an argument that the board's Obama-era voting framework was illegal. The unanimous panel upheld the NLRB's findings that RadNet Management Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act by refusing to meet with the National Union of Healthcare Workers to hash out contracts covering separate units at six facilities. Among other things, the panel rejected an argument that the board's 2014 rules speeding up elections were arbitrary, saying the Trump administration's...

