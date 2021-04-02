Wastewater Plant Head Gets 3 Months For Rigged Enviro Tests

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal court on Thursday sentenced the former superintendent of the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant to three months in prison after he admitted to cheating environmental tests to mask bacterial pollution in water dumped into the Missouri River. Jay Earnest Niday, 63, was sentenced after pleading guilty last year to one count of conspiracy and one count of knowingly falsifying, tampering with and rendering inaccurate a monitoring device used to comply with Clean Water Act wastewater discharge standards. After release from federal prison, Niday will then complete two years of supervised release, according to the court. "By intentionally tampering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS