Calif. Court Revives Ex-Drinker Biddle Atty's Firing Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A California state court on Friday kept alive a drawn-out suit from a former BigLaw attorney who accused Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP of breaking promises to keep paying her as long as she did as well as an "average" associate. After losing previous rounds in a case first filed in 2014, Ani Avetisyan prevailed in part in an appellate decision that restarted her claim of breach of oral contract and reversed the firm's summary judgment win on a fraud allegation. As part of its unanimous ruling, the three-judge appellate panel weighed Avetisyan's contention that the firm's then-litigation department chair, Wilson...

