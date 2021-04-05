2 Ways High Court Could Reshape Patent Assignor Estoppel

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- On April 21, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Minerva Surgical Inc. v. Hologic Inc. The case turns on application of assignor estoppel, a centuries-old doctrine that precludes assignors and their privies from attacking the validity of the patent rights they assign. Assignor estoppel has its roots in estoppel by deed[1] and contract principles.[2] In the context of patent assignments, proponents reason that an inventor-assignor should not be permitted to sell something and later to assert that what was sold is worthless.[3] On the other hand, critics argue that the doctrine undermines the public policy behind the patent...

