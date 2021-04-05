Whitecap To Pay $239M To Bulk Up Montney Shale Stake

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Canadian oil and gas company Whitecap Resources Inc. unveiled plans Monday to acquire Quantum Energy Partners' subsidiary Kicking Horse Oil & Gas Ltd. in a stock-and-cash deal valued at CA$300 million ($239 million), its third multimillion-dollar oil and gas asset acquisition in less than a year. In a statement announcing the indirect acquisition, Whitecap said the deal aligns with its long-term strategy to purchase "high quality assets" located near its existing holdings. The deal includes 34.5 million Whitecap common shares and CA$56 million in cash. It also sees Whitecap taking on a net debt obligation of roughly CA$54 million based on...

