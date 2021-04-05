PTAB To Review Philip Morris Vaping Patent Amid ITC Probe

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris has won a review of a vaping patent owned by rival R.J. Reynolds' parent company at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a little less than a year after the U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into the same patent. The patent board ruled on Friday that the lack of overlap in challenged claims and invalidity arguments between the PTAB case and the investigation instituted by the ITC at the behest of R.J. Reynolds' parent company RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. is enough to let the PTAB grant Philip Morris Products S.A.'s bid for inter partes review of one...

