Gorsuch Cries Foul As Justices Reject Religious Bias Case

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:09 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review a Jehovah's Witness' unsuccessful religious bias case against a Memphis utility, inspiring a dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch that said long-standing high court precedent on when employers may deny workplace religious accommodations should be struck down. Justice Gorsuch took issue with the rejection of a certiorari petition filed last year by Jason Small, who sought to challenge the Sixth Circuit's decision that Memphis Light, Gas & Water lawfully suspended him from his job after it repeatedly refused to accommodate his religious obligations. Small invited the nation's highest court to overturn a 1977 ruling...

