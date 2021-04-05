Justices Won't Let Solicitor General Argue Bond Costs Fight

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- In a rare denial, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to let the acting U.S. solicitor general participate in upcoming oral arguments in San Antonio's challenge to a Fifth Circuit ruling favoring Hotels.com and other online travel companies that held that courts have no discretion in assigning appeals bond costs. In a one-line order, the nation's top court denied acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar's request to argue in favor of the municipalities during a hearing set for April 21. The trip to the Supreme Court is the latest chapter in a lawsuit that a group of Texas municipalities lobbed...

