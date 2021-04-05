Justices Won't Revive Teva-IBSA Thyroid Drug Patent Fight

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't consider overturning a Federal Circuit ruling that a patent on the thyroid drug Tirosint is invalid as indefinite, rebuffing a patent owner that said the ruling "flatly contradicts" an international agreement that foreign and U.S. inventors be treated equally. The justices denied a March petition Monday for a writ of certiorari from patent owner IBSA Pharma Inc., which had argued that the Federal Circuit ruling in favor of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. erred in invalidating claims in IBSA's patent for lacking a set meaning for the term "half-liquid" in either the specification, priority application or scientific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS