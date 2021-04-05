Justice Thomas Floats Social Media Regs To Fight Big Tech

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:16 AM EDT) -- As expected, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a long-pending First Amendment case over former President Donald Trump's blocking of Twitter critics on Monday. But the order sparked another eyebrow-raising opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas suggesting ways to regulate social media platforms amid outcry from conservatives over alleged censorship. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University brought the suit claiming that Trump's practice of blocking Twitter users was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Second Circuit with instructions to dismiss as moot since he is no longer president. In a concurring opinion signed by no other...

