Linklaters Taps New US Global Practice Head

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP has appointed international antitrust attorney Thomas A. McGrath as its new U.S. global practice head for a four-year term effective immediately, the multinational firm announced on Monday. McGrath succeeds Tom Shropshire, who is stepping down after more than 20 years at Linklaters. During that time, Shropshire served as a partner for 15 years and global head of the U.S. practice for four years. A Linklaters spokesperson told Law360 Pulse that Shropshire will be joining beverage giant Diageo PLC as its next general counsel and company secretary on June 1. "While we will miss him and the important role he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS