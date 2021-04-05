Philadelphia Legal Pillar Richard Sprague Dies At 95

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia legal community lost one of its towering figures last weekend following the death of Richard A. Sprague, 95, Saturday night. Sprague's 68-year career as an attorney spanned public service and private practice, representing a cadre of high-profile clients including basketball star Allen Iverson, F. Lee Bailey and former Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane. His zealous approach to the law never faltered, even when the COVID-19 pandemic slowed him down, his son and law firm partner Thomas Sprague told Law360. "Physically the last couple years had taken their toll, but mentally he was sharp as a tack," Thomas Sprague said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS