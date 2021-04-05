Ex-FCC General Counsel To Co-Chair Wiley Appellate Practice

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's general counsel under former Republican Chairman Ajit Pai has joined Wiley Rein LLP as a partner, the firm announced Monday. Tom Johnson, who fought to defend cornerstones of the Trump-era FCC's efforts including media ownership and net neutrality deregulation, will work as co-chair of the firm's appellate practice. "Tom is an accomplished leader who has been an innovator throughout his career," said Wiley Managing Partner Peter D. Shields in a statement. "His deep understanding of administrative and appellate law on a wide range of issues — as well as his nuanced insights from working in the government...

