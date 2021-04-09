IP Hires: Desmarais, Eversheds Sutherland, Arent Fox

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:41 AM EDT) -- Desmarais, Eversheds Sutherland, Arent Fox and McDonald Hopkins are among the latest firms to bulk up their intellectual property practices, with attorneys from Ropes & Gray, Wilson Sonsini, Akerman and Roetzel & Andress. Here's what you need to know about these hires. Desmarais Gaby Higgins IP boutique Desmarais LLP has continued the expansion of its San Francisco office with an ex-Ropes & Gray partner who's spent the past 30 years representing some of the world's largest tech companies in patent litigation. Gabrielle "Gaby" Higgins joined Desmarais after spending the first 30 years of her career at Ropes & Gray LLP and its predecessor Fish & Neave....

