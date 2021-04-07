CBD Co. Says Ex-Partner's Fraud Claims Too Flimsy

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- CBD manufacturer Sage Fulfillment asked a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss a pet products company's claim that it was conned into an exclusive supply agreement, saying the company had not sufficiently pled that fraud took place. In a recent motion, Sage said that onetime business partner Earth Animal Ventures Inc. had failed to show in its counterclaims that there was fraudulent intent or specific deceptive behavior in the leadup to the parties sealing their deal. "EAV cannot allege fraud because none occurred," Sage's motion said. "The only particular statements EAV alleges are promises and assurances of future actions that failed to...

