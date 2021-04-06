Most Law Schools Let Students Self-Identify, LGBT Bar Finds

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A large majority of law schools in the United States provide students with counseling and therapy services, gender-inclusive bathrooms, and the ability to identify on applications and forms the names they actually use, the National LGBT Bar Association and Foundation has found. Yet while nearly 96% of the 110 law schools that participated in the association's third annual Law School Campus Climate Survey allow students to use the names they are currently using — as opposed to their legal names, which they may not have yet changed — just over 26% of schools allow faculty and staff to self-identify, the bar announced on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS