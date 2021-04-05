Trulieve Acquires Pa. Pot Shops In $60M Deal

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis company Trulieve announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire three Philadelphia-area medical cannabis dispensaries operating under Keystone Shops, in a $60 million deal steered by Fox Rothschild LLP and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP. Trulieve said in its announcement that the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the second quarter of the year. The company, which is represented by Fox Rothschild, will make an upfront payment of $60 million, including $40 million in Trulieve subordinate voting shares and $20 million in cash, according to the announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS