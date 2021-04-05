Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Insurance Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Insurance Editorial Advisory Board are: Leslie Battle, MetLife Auto & Home Leslie Battle, senior counsel for MetLife Auto & Home, advises property and casualty insurance clients on regulatory, compliance and transactional matters, including privacy and cybersecurity, payment methods, and intellectual property. She's an honors graduate of Syracuse University College of Law, Wellesley/MIT and Brown, and a strategic adviser to USA Triathlon's Age Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS