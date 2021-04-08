Minn. Panel OKs PPP Tax Cap, Expanded Combined Reporting

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Minnesota would provide a capped tax exclusion for Paycheck Protection Program loans and expand its combined reporting regime to include foreign corporations that have global intangible low-taxed income, under an omnibus tax bill a state House committee approved Thursday. Minnesota would cap the exclusion of Paycheck Protection Program loans at $350,000 under an omnibus tax bill a state House committee approved Thursday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) The Democratic-controlled House Taxes Committee approved H.F. 991 by a 12-8 vote along partisan lines, with progressives saying the bill would provide tax benefits and fairness across the board while Republicans objected to the bill's proposed tax...

