Bankrupt GenCanna Wants $1.7M For Unpaid Hemp Products

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt hemp company GenCanna has filed five adversary suits against companies it says received deliveries of hemp and CBD products but never paid for them, as it seeks to collect a total of $1.68 million from the buyers. The complaints were filed on Thursday against California-based Theorem 12 LLC and Real Remedy LLC; Florida-based BMH Ventures Inc., formerly known as Blue Moon Hemp Inc., and Full Impact LLC; and Arizona-based CBD Unlimited LLC. Each complaint includes one count of breach of contract and one count of unjust enrichment. "GenCanna delivered goods to defendant, and defendant retained those goods but has failed...

