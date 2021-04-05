Fintech Lender's 198% Interest Rates 'Predatory,' DC AG Says

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Financial technology lending platform Opportunity Financial illegally provided "predatory," high-interest loans to District of Columbia residents, the district's attorney general said Monday. Chicago-headquartered Opportunity Financial LLC, also called OppFi, provided loans with up to 198% interest rates, far above D.C.'s legal limit of 24% for most loans, the complaint said. It misleadingly portrayed its loans as being more affordable than payday loans and as an opportunity for borrowers to build their credit history, attorney general Karl Racine said. "OppFi lures vulnerable borrowers in with false promises, and then forces them to pay interest rates that far exceed what is allowed in the district,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS